FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic restrictions will be in place at the Kittatinny and Blue Mountain tunnels in Franklin County for routine maintenance inside the tunnels.

Traffic shifts are scheduled for April 12 and 13 between the Willow Hill Interchange, Exit 189, and Blue Mountain Interchange, Exit 201.

The westbound tunnel closure will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12. During that time, traffic will crossover to the eastbound tunnels and will be bi-directional.

The eastbound tunnel closure will occur from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 13. Traffic will crossover to the westbound tunnels and will be bi-directional.

Motorists should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel and are asked to turn on their headlights, slow down and keep an adequate distance from other vehicles. Drivers are also being asked to remain in their lane and not pass in the tunnel.

The work will be performed weather permitting, with a backup work date of April 14 if the scheduled work is canceled.