Traveling rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals

(WETM) – With travel picking up this summer, many of you might be unsure about what is recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals before and after traveling.

If you are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated. If you must travel as an unvaccinated individual:

Get tested before you trip

Wearing a mask and social distancing during your trip

Quarantining when you get back until you can get tested, three to five days after travel.

For fully vaccinated individuals, you do not need to get tested or self-quarantine. The CDC recommends these guidelines when traveling.: