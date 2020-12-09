Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity launches transition website

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity announcing on Wednesday a transition website to recruit a broad base of talent for the state treasurer’s office. Garrity will be sworn in as the 78th Pennsylvania state treasurer on January 19, 2021.

Those interested in applying can submit their information and resumes at www.garrityforpa.com/transition or call (717) 205-2068.

In a statement, Garrity said, ”Our team has been working hard on the transition process, and I am so grateful for the support we’ve received from outgoing Treasurer Joe Toresella, his staff, and many other folks throughout Pennsylvania”.

“We are looking to recruit the best people who are committed to serving our commonwealth and putting taxpayers first. I encourage people to reach out to us through our transition website”, said Garrity.