Tre’Davious White agrees to four-year, $70M contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tre’Davious White made history on Saturday by becoming the highest paid cornerback in NFL history after signing a record-breaking contract extension.

White and the Bills agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension that keeps the All-Pro cornerback in Buffalo through at least the 2025 season. The $55 million guaranteed is the highest guarantee given to a corner.

White has made an impact on the Bills defense from the very beginning. In his 47 career games played, White has had a hand in 43 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was the only cornerback in the league to not give up a touchdown in the 2019 season.