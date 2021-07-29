Tree falls on power line at mobile home park where residents have no running water

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)- A tree fell on a live power line and a resident’s home at Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park, leaving residents in danger and still without running water. The residents have been without running water since July 4, 2021.

Doris Burleson was in her home Tuesday evening when she heard a knock on her door. It was Burleson’s neighbor, telling her she needed to leave immediately before the tree fell on her home.

“It seemed like all heck broke loose last night,” Burleson said. “I was sitting here in the living room and the neighbor next door came over and beat on my door and said I was going to have to leave because the tree was fixing to fall on the roof. He got me out here, he helped me get out of here.”

Burleson jumped into action, saving her pet before leaving the home.

“I took my ferret out of her cage, she was scared witless,” Burleson said.

Burleson put her ferret under her arm, and they sat in her car until the storm passed. When Burleson surveyed the damage she noticed a tree fell on top of another tree, causing them to crash through her roof and land on a live power line.

“Came clear through, knocked the stuff down. It knocked the refrigerator door open and one of the cupboards came down on top of the refrigerator,” Burleson said.

Even though the tree did damage to her home, Burleson still had power. Georgia Power came to restore power throughout the park. However, the power company did not remove the tree from Burleson’s house or the power line.

“I called them again, spoke with a nice young lady. She said she expedited another order and I said well, I’m disabled, what if it catches on fire? Because the tree limbs are laying on the power lines and I said I won’t be able to get out quick enough,” Burleson said.

“I feel like there’s too much class consciousness in Columbus. I’m sorry, that’s just the way I feel about it, I spent years working for a nonprofit and every committee the city wanted to put me on I was on that. I feel you have to give something back whether it’s to your neighborhood or to your community,” Burleson said.

Burleson told News 3 the power company said they would remove the tree before the day was over. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the tree was still in place. News 3 reached out to Georgia Power to question why the tree had not been removed yet. We are still waiting for a response.

Burleson also reached out to park management because the tree that fell on her home was marked with an orange ribbon, marking it for removal by management. Burleson’s niece said the tree was marked in November and should have been removed a long time ago.

Burleson said she feels Sea Breeze management isn’t doing its job.

“I feel bad that people aren’t getting equal treatment, and I know there’s a lot of problems with this place. It was all when the people who are managing this place took it over and they inherited the problems. It wasn’t something that just happened overnight,” Burleson said.

While the tree remains on the power line, Burleson says she’s fearful of what may happen overnight.

“Yes, but I’ll talk to God a lot tonight, that should help, it certainly helps,” Burleson said.

District Attorney Mark Jones made a visit to Sea Breeze Wednesday afternoon to speak with residents. He said he plans on taking legal action against the mobile home park’s management.

City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker will also visit the mobile home park Thursday afternoon to speak with residents.