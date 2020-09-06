Trinity Church final service

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Trinity Episcopal Church held its final service today Sept. 6, 2020.

50 people were allowed to attend the final service at 9:30 a.m. inside the church. Overflow space was set up on the lawn, and the service was streamed on Facebook.

Following the service, the church’s portable altar was processed to Grace Episcopal Church on West Church Street.

The church has seen a decline in attendance, as have other congregations, across the country according to Rev. Wanda Copeland.

“I think that there’s a lot of churches in decline and if you looked around we’ve got a number of Catholic brothers and sisters that are closing their many congregations as well.”

Rev. Copeland says that anyone who attended her church has several local options, including Grace Episcopal Church down the street and other churches in Horseheads and Corning. She says that she will continue to work at St. Matthews in Horseheads and spend the rest of her time reading and preparing sermons.

“I don’t have any plans at this point to fill the other half of my work life. I’m really looking forward to taking some time and maybe being a little bit more skilled, more prayerful.”