Trolley into Twain Country summer tours canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Trolley into Twain Country summer tours have been canceled this season due to safety concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19. The one-hour guided tours have operated in Downtown Elmira for the past 34 years without interruption.

Trolleys have long been associated with Elmira, with streetcars connecting people and places in the city from 1890-1939.

In 1985, Chemung County and the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce teamed up to bring back a single“trolley” to Elmira’s streets to promote local history, and the tours quickly became popular with both residents and tourists.

Today the tours are operated as a joint project between Chemung County, Chemung Valley History

Museum, Elmira College, Terp’s Enterprises, and the Chemung Chamber.

Although the trolley tours will not take place this summer, a driving guide of the tour is available at

www.marktwaincountry.com.

The guide includes a map of the trolley route, complete with descriptions of 20

featured sites, including Mark Twain’s Study and gravesite, John W. Jones Museum, Elmira Civil War Prison Camp, Woodlawn National Cemetery, Arnot Art Museum, Dunn Field, Maple Avenue and Near Westside Historic Districts, Eldridge Park, Chemung Valley History Museum, and more.

For more information, please contact the Chamber at (607) 734-5137 or e-mail info@chemungchamber.org.