Troopers in Tioga County search for elderly driver who caused serious crash

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM ) – New York State Police in Owego is searching for a woman who fled the scene after she caused an accident, driving the wrong way.

The accident happened on State Route 17 in the Nichols area today. The driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 17 at approximately 9:27 a.m.



The opposite driver said they saw a silver vehicle traveling the wrong way and swerved in an attempt to avoid a head-on crash and then rolled over.

The operator of the vehicle that rolled was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Pennsylvania for head and neck injuries.

A witness who saw the accident stopped to check on the driver and was unable to see where the silver vehicle went. Troopers have not been able to locate the driver or vehicle as of yet.

The driver was described as an elderly female, possibly in her 80’s, driving a small silver sedan (possibly a Hyundai Sonata or something similar).



According to State Police, they believe the woman got on at exit 62 in Nichols and was traveling west in the eastbound lanes before causing the crash.

If you have any information, contact New York State Police at Owego at (607)687-3961.