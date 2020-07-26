Troopers investigating a fatal crash involving pedestrian in Union

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle earlier this afternoon in the town of Union.

87-year-old Nellie L. Smith of Vestal New York was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Around noon, New York State Police at Endwell and Broome County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an individual hit by a vehicle on Union Center Maine highway.

Upon investigation, it unveiled that Smith was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a Toyota Sienna, which was operated by a 74-year-old woman.

As of right now, the incident remains under investigation by police.

