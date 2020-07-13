Troy accepting bids on foreclosures throughout July

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced Monday that the city is accepting bids on 44 city-owned foreclosed properties until 4 p.m. on July 31. Visit the Assessor’s Office website to see available properties, which include multi-family houses as well as vacant lots zoned for residential use.
Bids must be sent in by mail or in-person after scheduling an appointment. Mail proposals to the City Assessor at 433 River Street, Suite 5001 in Troy, or call (518) 279-7126 for an appointment.
Proposals from those with outstanding tax liens or open code enforcement violations will not be considered.
Contact the Assessor’s Office with questions at (518) 279-7126 or (518) 279-7127 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.