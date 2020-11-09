Troy Area School District plans for remote learning until late November

BRADFORD COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Troy Area School District will pivot to remote-at-home learning beginning Monday, November 9th.

In a letter to parents and guardians and the community, it said all students kindergarten- 12th grade will fully transition until November 24th.

According to the school district, the decision to move fully remote is, based on the increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the Troy Area School District superintendent, officials are planning to return to school Tuesday, December 1st.

OFFICIAL LETTER TO PARENTS/ GUARDIANS AND COMMUNITY: