Troy Area School District plans for remote learning until late November

BRADFORD COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Troy Area School District will pivot to remote-at-home learning beginning Monday, November 9th.
In a letter to parents and guardians and the community, it said all students kindergarten- 12th grade will fully transition until November 24th.
According to the school district, the decision to move fully remote is, based on the increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
According to the Troy Area School District superintendent, officials are planning to return to school Tuesday, December 1st.
OFFICIAL LETTER TO PARENTS/ GUARDIANS AND COMMUNITY:
All students Kindergarten through 12th grade, including our NTCC students, will pivot to remote at-home learning beginning Monday, November 9th – Tuesday, November 24th.Dr. Eric T. Stair, Superintendent
While this decision was not easy, the recent uptick in cases that have affected our county and, more recently, the increase in confirmed Positive COVID-19 cases that have directly affected district students and staff has led to this difficult decision.
During this temporary school closure, parents will play a vital role in ensuring that children are engaged in remote learning to the maximum extent possible. We know this will be challenging however our dedicated teachers will continue serving our students remotely. We appreciate your flexibility as we work through the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its impact on our community.
Our plan, as of today, is to return to school on Tuesday, December 1st.
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult Pandemic. I can assure you this was not an easy decision, but a decision that needed to be made during this time.