TROY, P.a. (WETM) – The 40th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival returned, kicking off its festival season here in the Twin Tiers.

It was a fun time at the troy fairgrounds from start to finish. The signature events from the monster trucks, lawnmower races, and the demolition derby took the synergy to a new level this weekend.

The maple extravaganza provided two days of sweetness to the twin tiers delivering a taste of what the summer events will be.

“It’s kind of like a mini fair. We have rides and games. We had a monster truck show yesterday. Today, we have a demolition derby. We’ve had goat shows here,” said Cathy Jenkins, Administrator, Alparon Park.

People travel far and long to partake in the maple festivities.

“People are coming from all over. We don’t just see the locals. People visit from all over. We’ve had people from Philadelphia call my camp and come up to the event,” said Jenkins.

Organizers of this event shared why the food is a popular attraction during this time of the year. People often look to locate the pancakes as they arrive at the troy fairgrounds.

“That is under the grandstand. We make the pancakes here. Everything’s fresh. We use local maple syrup.” said Jenkins.

The demolition derby is still a new event at the Maple Festival and has drawn a bigger crowd.

“This is our second year doing the maple festival. This year is bigger than it was last year. For the Troy fair, we will fill the grandstands. It will be an overflow,” Jennifer Avants.

The demolition derby is not just a fun sport to watch. It also supports a charity.

“We do this as a major fundraiser for the Lions Club of Sylvania. Ultimately, it’s to help them better themselves for the families that they help every year, ” said Avants.

Avants noted that having more people in the stands for the derby proves that they are doing what they set out to do. The goal is to make it more family-oriented as the show grows.

“We’re a big family. I want people to keep coming back and supporting the lions club,” said Avants.