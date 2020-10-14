Troy officer accidentally shoots himself in the foot

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy police officer shot himself at a training facility on landfill road in Troy near 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Dan DeWolf tells NEWS10 that it was an accidental discharge:

An officer was adjusting his pants. It appears a piece of fabric caught on his gun, which was still holstered, and discharged.

The bullet struck him in his foot. Luckily, there were other officers around to him, and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

He is being treated at Albany Med, and we’re hopeful the injury isn’t too severe.

