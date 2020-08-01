Troy River Ramble: Sidewalk sale, chalk art contest, and more

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic may have delayed Troy Riverfest this year, but the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is bringing it back this weekend with a new spin, calling it the Troy River Ramble.

The idea is to have lots of options, spread over a few days, so everyone can space out more easily and choose activities they feel most comfortable doing these days.

Saturday morning starting at 9 is a downtown sidewalk sale with live demos and pop-ups, including a bath bomb tutorial at T and J Handcrafted Soap, and you can get a taste of the famous green papaya salad at Lime Leaf Thai Bistro.

Sunday is Family Day Out, so there’s really something for everyone, with fitness in the park, brunch downtown, and a chalk art contest.

The organizers of Troy River Ramble want to remind everyone to stick within your group and wear a mask when you can’t be socially distant.

You can register for Sunday’s chalk art contest here.