Troy School District set to host Pop Up Food Pantries

TROY, Pa. (WETM-TV)- A Pop Up Food Pantry will be held on Monday, July 27, for all residents of the Troy School District.

This will be hosted by the Troy Fair board at the Pavilion at the Troy Fair Grounds in Troy, Pennsylvania. The public will enter thru gate 3. Upon arrival visitors will follow directions to the pavilion and exit thru gate 1. The event is scheduled to start around 12:00 PM.

The South Creek Lions are also hosting A Pop Up Food Pantry on Monday, August 3, at the South Creek Fire Station in Fassett Pennsylvania off route 14. The public can follow directions of the Fire Personal. This event is scheduled to start around 12:00 PM as well.

Later on in the year, The South Creek Lions will also be hosting one more Pop Up Food Pantry on Friday, September 4 at the South Creek Fire Station. This also is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM or sooner if they are ready. (While supplies last)