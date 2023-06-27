ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News has confirmed a proposal to build a truck stop off I-86 at the site of the former Ames Shopping Plaza is on hold pending a traffic study. The site on the corner of Victory Highway and Erwin Hollow Road is just half-a-mile away from the Corning-Painted Post Middle School. The Town of Erwin and the New York State Department of Transportation are requiring the developer, a company named Quicklee’s based in Avon, New York, to perform the study when school is back in session in September.

Town of Erwin Manager Rita McCarthy told 18 News the developer had floated several concepts for what the truck stop could look like but has not submitted a final proposal. After the proposal is finalized, the company has to conduct a study to see how much more traffic the truck stop could bring near the school. 18 News reached out to Quicklee’s to ask about the project. A message left for Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, was not returned before publication.

In an email to 18 News, Town of Erwin Manager Rita McCarthy said in part:

“The developer is still considering their options for how to develop the property. Once the developer comes to the Town with a final proposal, the Town will consider that proposal in relation to the Town law, and the Town will hold a Public Hearing for the residents and property owners to voice their opinions.”

The Erwin truck stop proposal in Steuben County is about a 15 minute drive on I-86 from another truck stop proposal in Chemung County, located in Big Flats next to Sperr Park. This one involves a different Scranton-based company named Onvo.

About a week and a half ago, Joe Roman, the Executive Director of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, said aspects of the proposal would be reconsidered following a public outcry. The statement stopped short of saying the location next to Sperr Park, across Kahler Road, had been ruled out as a possible truck stop.

Earlier this month, nearly 75 people packed into a meeting of the Chemung County Legislature to voice opposition to a travel plaza next to Sperr Park. Community members cited safety and environmental concerns, as well as respect for a memorial dedicated to fallen New York State Trooper Andrew Sperr. A petition to stop the proposal has more than 4,000 signatures.

18 News has been trying to reach Joe Roman for more than a week to ask if a decision has been made to abandon plans for a truck stop next to Sperr Park, or which aspects are currently being reconsidered. 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina called and emailed Mr. Roman again Tuesday. He did not reply before publication.