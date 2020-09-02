Truck strikes Amish hay wagon, killing 1

ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man died after he was struck by a pickup truck while operating his Amish hay wagon Tuesday night. The accident happened on State Highway 162 between Currytown Road and Darrow Road at about 8:15 p.m., Montgomery County Sherriff Jeffery Smith said.

Joel K. Glick, 49, of Sprakers was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The Rural Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and Sheriff’s Deputies were responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

