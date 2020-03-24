1  of  3
Breaking News
Sixth Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County Health Department confirming third Coronavirus Case Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed over coronavirus concerns

Trump hopes country will be reopened by Easter amid outbreak

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At a virtual town hall hosted by Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, staying home from work and isolating themselves, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths.

While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now