CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Supporters of President Trump gathered together at noon today for what they called the “Trump Train Ride.”

They paraded in cars with American flags and Trump flags through Savona, Bath, Watkins Glen, and ended on Market Street in Corning. The vehicles and motorcycles honked along the way. Any vehicle was welcomed to join.

The pictures and videos were provided by viewers. 18 News appreciates viewers tips, thank you!