Former President Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release information on President Biden’s son Hunter Biden during an interview published Tuesday.

“One thing, while I’m on your show, as long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain, where did — because Chris Wallace wouldn’t let me ask the question — why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million dollars? That’s a lot of money,” Trump told John Solomon and Amanda Head on the “Just the News” show on Real America’s Voice network.

Trump added that “I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”

The former president in the new interview was referencing a controversial 2020 Senate GOP report on President Biden and Hunter Biden.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that Hunter Biden received money from the wife of Moscow’s late mayor Yury Luzhkov.

Politico reported that the former president himself had in fact had pursued business deals with Luzhkov in the ’90s.

The development comes as a tax crimes investigation into Hunter Biden, which started in 2018, moves onward, with The Wall Street Journal reporting this week that more evidence is being gathered by prosecutors.

It’s also not the first time Trump has called for a foreign government to release information about a political rival. During the 2016 election, he called for Russia to release emails from former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton‘s private email server.

In 2019, Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on allegations that Trump threatened to withhold military aide for Ukraine unless that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, investigated the Bidens.