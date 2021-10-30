Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru Tour held in the Southern Tier to celebrate Halloween

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This year the annual Trunk or Treat drive-thru events were held in multiple locations.

Most parents in the Southern Tier chose to attend the event, with it being the safest way to celebrate the Halloween holiday through a pandemic.

“Trunk or Treat has been going for about five years now. It is a long-standing or five-year tradition here in the Twin Tiers, ” said Ally Payne, Scott and Ally Morning Show, Wink 106 “It all started in our parking lot of the radio station. It’s just grown so much that now. We do it in the Grand Central Plaza. Over the last couple of years with COVID-19, We’ve had to make some adjustments which include doing a drive-thru.”

“It’s a good partnership that the Chemung County Youth Bureau has had with the town of Southport for many years. So South ports pretty much organized it. The youth Bureau helped with online registration. People could go to a website, sign up and pick a timeframe that they wanted to come,” said David Ellis, Executive Director, Chemung County Youth Bureau

Making the trunk or treat extravaganza a drive-thru celebration was a great way to get the community out for the holidays with Covid19 requirements in place.

Wink 106 held their 5th annual Trunk or Treat affair until 1 pm with various vendors on-site to provide candy to kids in their Halloween costumes.

Southport’s Trunk or Treat function included the Southport sheriff’s department and fire department as they provided candy bags to cars in increments of fifty.

Arnot Mall hosted its Trunk or Treat event indoors which served as a tremendous help due to the rain.