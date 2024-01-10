ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration reported a nationwide decline in firearms encountered at airport security checkpoints. Airports in Upstate New York saw the same trend as there were three fewer handguns reported at checkpoints compared to 2022.

“I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. According to Johnson, the majority of the individuals “claimed they forgot they had their gun with them.”

“It is careless and irresponsible to not know where your gun is. Responsible gun owners know where their gun is at all times, and they know not to bring it to an airport checkpoint.”

Passengers may travel with firearms. Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a locked hard-side case in checked baggage. The case should be brought to and declared at the check-in counter. All firearms are stored in the belly of the aircraft to ensure no one has access to them mid-flight.

Anyone who brings a weapon to a TSA checkpoint is subject to federal civil penalties. They may also have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked.