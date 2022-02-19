Turtle Leaf Cafe and The Sister’s Keeper host Homeless Awareness Outreach fundraiser in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) -Turtle Leaf Cafe and The Sisters Keepers group partnered together to tackle an ongoing homelessness issue in the community through the community on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

For 3 hours, Elmira residents wore their hearts on their sleeves donating to the homeless and displaced and spendings the day lending their ear to those who needed it.

They collected food items, winter garments, and donations to help those without food or a home to keep warm.

“This event was a way for us to help them at a time where it’s cold outside. We to take the attention off of us as individuals and, put the focus on people that need some focus right now,” said Adam Bunce, Owner, Turtle Leaf Cafe

While there have been organizations in Elmira taking the liberty of combating homelessness, more is required.

“We know there are a lot of great organizations, like Catholic Charities, many other Salvation Army that does a good part to, you know, eliminate homelessness in our area. We know that there’s still a need over and above what these great organizations are doing,” said Bunce

Turtle Leaf Cafe staff and The Sister’s Keepers organization shared that the donations collected during the event will go directly to those in need.

“We’re working with a handful of leaders within the homeless community that people seek out for help. They provide suggestions on where to go, how to get help. They are helping us distribute to the actual homeless and displace the community,” said Bunce

This event is the first homeless awareness outreach fundraiser held by Turtle Leaf Cafe and the Sister’s Keeper’s group. However, they are striving to grow their efforts in other ways.

“I would love is somebody that could afford to help us in a bigger way to partner with us and buy something like the Linden Waldhaus where we’re not government funded and, the government ruled. We need a place to provide shelter for these people. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what problem you have or who you are, You don’t deserve to be cold,” said Tammy Bennett, Volunteer, The Sister’s Keeper