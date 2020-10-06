Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 6, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- COVID-19 numbers are on the rise
- Local schools are moving 100% virtual
- Another presidential debate taking place tomorrow between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris
- And, President Trump is back at the White House
Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.
- Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Steuben County
- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, other top military leaders under quarantine after exposure
- More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized by US Customs and Border Protection
- Trump COVID Update: President’s physician says he reports no coronavirus symptoms, Pence cleared to travel
- Walmart to launch Medicare insurance agency