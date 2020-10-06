Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 6, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • COVID-19 numbers are on the rise
  • Local schools are moving 100% virtual
  • Another presidential debate taking place tomorrow between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris
  • And, President Trump is back at the White House

