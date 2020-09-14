Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 14, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • An Elmira man is dead after a home invasion
  • SUNY Oswego and Cortland are making campus policies to battle COVID-19
  • Tiktok has figured out how to not get banned in the US
  • And it’s National Cream-filled Donut Day!

