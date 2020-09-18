Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 18, 2020

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM-TV) – After having to put their wedding plans on hold due to declining health, Mike and Anna Potosky from Blossburg Pennsylvania tied the knot at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Friday, September 11.

The Potoskys had been together for 22 years before being married last Friday and say they decided to make it official when Mike was diagnosed with metastatic cancer but that further health complications delayed their plans. When Mike’s health continued to decline and he was admitted to the hospital, the couple decided not to wait any longer.