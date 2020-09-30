Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 30, 2020

(WETM-TV)- The month of October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. It is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of finding breast cancer early. Since 2011 Dandy Mini Marts has been doing its part to help the cause and spread the word of breast cancer awareness.

Bill Bustin, Dandy Mini Mart marketing director says, "we provide a portion of the proceeds of every large pink cup of coffee we sell during the month of October to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, and they aid local patients throughout their journey in prevention, diagnosis, and actions taken after the diagnosis for local breast cancer patients."