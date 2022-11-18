SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is starting here in the Twin Tiers; Twinkle Town at Bradley Farms in Southport is officially open for the 2022 season.

At Twinkle Town there are over 200 individually lit scenes. “There’s always something new. We can’t have a stagnant show. Every year we look forward to making new things. One of our things is a 60-foot by 30-foot castle that’s part of the show this year,” said Dan Hurley, owner of Bradley Farms.

Twinkle Town will be open until December 31st from 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. The cost is 25$ per carload. A portion from each car will be donated to Chemung County Meals on Wheels.