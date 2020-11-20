‘Twinkle Town’ is back for the 2nd annual light show at Bradley Farms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Tis the season to have Christmas spirit, and Bradley Farms is helping the community celebrate the holidays with a light show.

Bradley Farms has transformed its open space into a winter wonderland full of lights.

For the past eight weeks, crews have been working hard to make the second annual “Twinkle Town” light show.

A partnership between McDonald Contracting and Bradley Farms is allowing community members to enjoy the spectacular light show from the comfort of their car. The entire event is contactless for families to enjoy safely.

Opening night will be from November 20 every day until January 2.

Prices per car (regardless of the number of people inside) is $22.

$1 from each car is going to Chemung County Meals on Wheels to help those in need this holiday season.