Two 15-year-olds arrested after stealing two cars from a dealership

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – (WETM-TV) (WSYR-TV) Two teens were arrested after police say they stole two vehicles from the Fayetteville Dodge in the Town of Manlius in October.

According to Manlius Police, on October 25th around 2:40 p.m., there were reports of two stolen vehicles and license plates.

The vehicles and plates were found in the City of Syracuse.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of two 15-year-olds from Syracuse.

Both teens were released to their parents and will appear in family court at a later date.