Two-alarm fire leaves one dead

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the First News Now, one man is dead after a fatal fire in Wellsboro Pennsylvania, at 475 Fischler Street Extension.



Several fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire to a barn in Delmar township. The fire started around 2:40 pm on Saturday. According to FNN, one person died in the blaze. At this time, fire crews believe that the male who lost his life may have gone back into the barn to save a pet. Presently, it is unknown if the home that was attached can be repaired. The barn was a complete loss.