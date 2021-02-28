Two arrested after police chase in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Two people have been arrested, including an Elmira woman, after fleeing from police on Thursday driving 100MPH in a 55MPH zone.

According to police, 30-year-old Edward Robinson of Lodi and 29-year-old Nichole Paul of Elmira were arrested for unlawful fleeing from an officer and reckless driving.

Officers said Robinson began fleeing away from police in the Village of Montour Falls through Watkins Glen, the Village of Burdett, and into the Town of Hector, where the car got stuck in the snow.

Officers said Paul was arrested for warrants out from Bradford County, Pennsylvania. Robinson was charged with fleeing from police, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.

Paul has been arraigned Schuyler County Central arraignment without bail and waiting for an extradition hearing.

Robinson was arraigned in CAP court without bail to appear in the Town of Hector at a later date.

Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department was helped by New York State Police, Watkins Glen Police, and Seneca County Sheriff’s office.