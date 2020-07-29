Two Buffalo men arrested, charged with cocaine conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Juan

Padua, 32, and Michael Vasquez, 24, both of Buffalo, NY, were arrested and charged by

criminal complaint with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more

of cocaine. The charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum

of 40 years.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles E. Watkins, who is handling the case, stated that

according to the complaint, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) intercepted the U.S.

Postal Service Priority Express Mail parcel shipped from Puerto Rico and addressed to an

apartment in which defendant Padua resided. The box was turned over the Buffalo Office

of the Drug Enforcement Administration.



On July 22, 2020, investigators executed a federal search warrant on the box, which

contained toys, coloring books, paper plates, napkins, and a Nickelodeon slime box. The

slime box, which was wrapped in red wrapping paper with multi-colored stars and Spanish

writing, contained a large, white, brick-like substance that was comprised of a loosely

packed white powder. Field tests indicated the presence of both cocaine and fentanyl.



On July 23, 2020, a transmitting device was installed in the parcel and a controlled

delivery was conducted. A short time later, investigators received a tone indicating that the

parcel was opened. Investigators then executed a search warrant at the apartment in which

Padua resided. The parcel was found in the rafters in the attic. Additional search efforts led

to the recovery of the USPIS transmitting device, which was broken and recovered from

the rooftop of the rear porch at the premises. The defendants were taken into custody.

The defendants made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J.

Roemer. Vasquez was released on conditions, Padua is being held pending a detention

hearing.



The complaint is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,

under the direction of Boston Division Inspector-in-Charge Joseph W. Cronin, and the

Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray

Donovan, New York Field Division.



The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and

the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.