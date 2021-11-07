Two-car accident in Elmira results in injury

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday a two-car accident resulted in injuries in Elmira’s East Side.

The accident occurred on Lake St., right next to the East Side Quick Stop, where two vehicles had sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicles.

Elmira Police had the road shut down for a brief period of time, Elmira Fire Department was on scene to address the status of the vehicles.

It is unknown how many individuals were injured, but an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

The reason for the crash is unknown. 18News will provide more updates they become available.