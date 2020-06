ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A two car accident happened around 3:00 PM today in the area of East Thurston Street and Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira.

No injuries are being reported at this time as a result to the accident.

Traffic on Clemens Center Parkway was being diverted momentarily until the vehicles could be removed.

All traffic resumed to regular traffic patterns by 3:35 PM.

This is a developing story and 18 News will update you with more information as it becomes available to us.