ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Time is running out to vote for two Elmira women participating in “The Greatest Baker” contest featuring celebrity pastry chef Buddy Valastro, from the TV series “Cake Boss.” Lisa Fieno is the owner of “The Cakery.” Katie Akins is a full-time psychologist at a High School who has a passion for baking as a hobby.

The grand prize is $10,000, an appearance in “Bake from Scratch” magazine, and a meeting with the “Cake Boss” himself. The voting deadline for the first round is Thursday at 7 p.m.

“So, I am known for my silky buttercream, it’s so delicious,” said Fieno, who is getting ready to open a new Bakery and Cafe at 150 Baldwin street, after moving from her former location in Elmira Heights. Fieno, a former regional manager at a furniture company, says she made a career change six years ago.

“I started the business in 2017 to spend more time with the grandkids. We had a good couple of years, and then it really just blossomed.”

Fieno specializes in custom, realistic cakes. They can look like a hamburger, a video game controller and ramen, a barrel of Guinness, or a movie character.

“They taste better than they look,” Fieno said. She told us when she was nominated to compete in “The Greatest Baker” contest featuring TV pastry chef Buddy Valastro – better known as the “Cake Boss” – she didn’t think the opportunity was real.

“I received an email saying I was nominated to fill out the application and I thought it was a scam. So, I deleted it and then it came again. I thought it was a scam, so I was going to mess with them and the questions that they asked. I got sassy. So why don’t you just go ask Buddy Then I realized after research that it wasn’t a scam and I felt silly. So, I filled it out and here I am.

When I realized it was nationwide, yeah, that’s very exciting.”

Another baker is in the mix on Elmira’s southside. Katie Akins is also hoping to advance to the next round.

“I like to challenge myself. Honestly, I haven’t really done much of the realistic baking. But I really like piping work, I love to make cakes, cupcakes. Macarons are one of my favorites. I really just like a challenge,” Akins said.

“How does it make you feel you’re not the only one, there is another local baker across town on the northside? asked reporter Nick Dubina.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s fun just to see all the different cakes that people do and kudos to her for the realistic ones, because I don’t think I’m there. technicality wise and skill wise. But like I said I just really enjoy the challenge and kind of growing skills as I go along.

Fieno also told us she was thrilled to hear another local baker was in the competition.

“Katie, is it? Katie, you have to get a hold of me, or I’ll get a hold of you. This is very good news, exciting, congratulations!”

The “Greatest Baker” website says this round is to advance into the top 10. There are several groups of contestants. Akins and Fieno are not currently in the same group. That means you can vote for both of them. Akins says the winner will be announced in February.

