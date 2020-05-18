Two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Schuyler County brings total to 12

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Schuyler County Health Department received notification of two new positive cases COVID-19.

Both individuals are currently asymptomatic, meaning they do not have any signs or symptoms of illness. Contact tracing has been completed for both individuals with information on where they went and who they had contact with collected following all CDC and NYSDOH guidance.

People who were identified as at risk of getting the virus, also known as contacts, have been identified and are being notified.

There were no public exposure risks identified during the investigation.

The public is asked to please remember that this virus mainly spreads from person-to-person.

When someone with the virus coughs, sneezes, or talks, they produce respiratory droplets. These droplets can land in the mouth, nose, or eyes of people who are nearby (within about 6 feet). These droplets could also land on nearby surfaces.

If someone touches that surface with their hands, then touches their mouth, nose, or eyes, the virus could spread to them. This is why wearing a mask or cloth face covering in public, washing your hands often with soap and water, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces are the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a mask or other cloth face covering can help keep your respiratory droplets from getting on other people or nearby surfaces. Even if you don’t feel sick, you could still have – and spread – the virus. Your mask helps protects other people and their mask helps protect you.

