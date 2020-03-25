Two Officers injured during inmate fights

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A sergeant and officer were injured when they were attacked by inmates who were involved in separate fights at the maximum security facility last week.

The first incident occurred on Monday, March 16 at approximately 8:10 p.m. During evening recreation in the facility gym two inmates began fighting. Officers gave orders to stop fighting which they ignored. OC Pepper Spray was administered and the inmates stopped fighting.

Both inmates were transported to the infirmary to be decontaminated. Following decontamination, one of the inmates charged at an officer and struck him in the left side of the head and neck. The officer grabbed the inmate in a body hold and brought him to the ground. Mechanical restraints were applied and the inmate was removed from the infirmary.

The officer sustained minor abrasions and swelling and remained on duty.

The second incident occurred on Friday, March 20 at approximately 12:10 p.m. An officer observed two inmates fighting near the kitchen area. Several orders were given to stop fighting but one inmate continued to attack the other. A sergeant responded to the scene and again gave the inmate an order to stop fighting. The inmate turned and struck the sergeant in the right side of the mouth. OC Spray was administered and the inmate became compliant.

The inmate was removed from the area and placed in a Special Housing Unit.

The sergeant was treated by medical staff for a small laceration to his lip. He stayed on duty.

“Assaults on staff continue to occur even as our members do their best to provide a safe environment for the inmates during this pandemic. Like all law enforcement officers, we are on the front lines providing safety and security for our communities knowing the health risks that exist. I can’t express enough, the admiration I have for those men and women who put on their uniform every day and go to work . “ – stated Mark Deburgomaster, Western Region Vice President.