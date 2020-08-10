Two Schenectady juveniles arrested for allegedly stealing from vehicles

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says two teens were arrested Thursday in connection to a string of thefts from vehicles in Clifton Park, Ballston, and Malta.

Starting July 21, police say they began fielding multiple escalating reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the area. All of the vehicles were unlocked and contained valuables like car keys.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation led to the arrests of two juveniles males. They were arrested in a vehicle stolen from Malta while fleeing the scene of the theft, according to law enforcement.

Both suspects are from Schenectady. One is 15 and the other is 17, and they’re facing identical felony third-degree grand larceny charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing, and that they expect to make more arrests.