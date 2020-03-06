Two students self-quarantined in Schalmont School District

SCHALMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schalmont School district has notified parents/guardians, staff and community members of two households that recently traveled to high-risk countries related to COVID-19, coronavirus.

The School District said one student attends Schalmont High School and the other, Jefferson Elementary School. Students in each household have reportedly agreed to a voluntary self-quarantine at home per the school’s request.

The District says at this time, neither of the students in either household has shown symptoms of the virus and are asymptomatic and healthy. The quarantine measure was taken as a simple precaution based on the fact that the household traveled to one of the known high-risk areas.

The District says they have been in constant communication with local health department officials regarding the quarantine. The District will continue to monitor the status of the students working with health officials to determine if any extra precautionary measures should be taken.

If necessary, parents/guardians will immediately be notified to ensure proper arrangements can be made for the safety of all students.

The NYS Department of Health has now made quarantine mandatory for anyone who has traveled to a known high-risk area recently. Based on this, it is important for any student, staff member, or parent to notify the school district immediately before coming back to school so the District and health officials can assess the situation.

The District says the High School, Middle School, and Elementary Schools are all currently undergoing increased cleaning procedures and sanitation processes to help prevent and spread of COVID-19 within the district.

According to the CDC, schools should continue to collaborate, share information, and review plans with local health officials to help protect the whole school community, including those with special health needs. School plans should be designed to minimize disruption to teaching and learning and protect students and staff from social stigma and discrimination.

The Department of Education says schools should continue promoting everyday disease prevention strategies: