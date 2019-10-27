Two victims forcibly touched in Ithaca, police seeking suspect information

ITHACA N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Two people were forcibly touched just outside downtown Ithaca early Sunday morning, according to Ithaca Police.

Officers responded to the 200-block of Stewart Street, between East Seneca and East Buffalo Streets around 2:00 a.m. after receiving a report.

During an investigation, IPD Officers learned that the suspect had forcibly touched two victims in the area between Collegetown and Downtown, but fled the area before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 20’s with a prominent jawline, short blonde hair, and a slender build wearing a grey t-shirt.

The Ithaca Police Department is looking to speak with any additional witnesses who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the subject is asked to contact Ithaca Police at (607) 330-0000.