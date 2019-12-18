Two Young siblings found alive after reported missing

(NBC/ WETM) – Firefighters say two young siblings who have been missing in Jacksonville Florida have been find alive. An Amber Alert for these two missing children was still active on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The search was concentrated on the trailer park and a heavily wooded area north of the park, officials said.

Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri’ya Williams, 5, were last seen playing in front of their residence at 10201 W. Beaver St., at around 11:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescuers say they are dehydrated with a few bruises but otherwise they are in good condition. Overall, the children were in fair condition and they are happy to be back with their families.