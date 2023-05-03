ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – When tragedies happen, every second counts. Something as simple as blood products can provide lifesaving care to a person.

May is Trauma Awareness Month. The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.

Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now. Type O blood is a universal blood type and it’s usually used when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and thier blood type is determined, they will receive their matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now to help save lives.

There are lots of upcoming blood donation opportunities in the month of May. To find a blood drive happening near you, you can use this link.