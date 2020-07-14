U.S. Department of Labor’s PAID Program Helps Workers and Employers as America Reopens

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division’s (WHD) Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) Program continues to provide an avenue to get workers the wages they are owed, bring employers into compliance and accomplish both goals with an efficiency that saves taxpayers money, with more than $7 million in back wages found for more than 11,000 workers.

“PAID is a common sense program that helps employers comply with the law while ensuring workers get the money they’ve earned,” said Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella. “As more Americans come back to work, the PAID program provides an effective tool for the U.S. Department of Labor to ensure workers around the country are being made whole.”

PAID resolves potential overtime and minimum wage violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The program’s primary objectives are to resolve such claims quickly and without litigation, to improve employers’ compliance and to ensure that more employees receive the back wages they are owed faster.

“For employers that missed payroll, or otherwise inadvertently found themselves in violation of the FLSA as they dealt with the effects of the coronavirus, PAID allows them to step forward, pay their workers the wages they earned, and get back to business,” said Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton.

Under PAID, employers are encouraged to conduct audits and, if they discover overtime or minimum wage violations, to self-report those violations. Employers using PAID are not subject to liquidated damages or civil money penalties as a condition to finalize settlements. Without exception, employers that participate in the program are required to pay 100 percent of the back wages due for the violations they seek to resolve.

Compared to traditional investigations, compliance actions under PAID find more back wages for workers in less time. Through the end of fiscal year 2019, PAID actions found, on average, more than four times the back wages of traditional full investigations and more than 10 times the back wages per WHD staff hour invested.

As the nation navigates the effects of coronavirus on the workplace, WHD is ramping up efforts to get back wages to workers through its Workers Owed Wages (WOW) online system. The WOW system allows workers and their advocates to find out through a user-friendly series of questions in English and Spanish if WHD holds back wages owed to them as the result of an investigation. If they are owed wages, the system puts them in touch with the WHD office that can help them get their check.

