U.S federal judge rules acting DHS head Chad Wolf unlawfully appointed, invalidates DACA suspension

(WETM- TV) – A New York federal judge ruled Chad Wolf has not been acting lawfully as chief of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the judge, Wolf’s suspension of protections for a class of migrants brought to the United States illegally as children, are invalid.

The ruling states Wolf, the agency official who in July 2020 purported to shut down new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applications and cut back the length of DACA renewals.

The federal judge has granted New York Attorney General Letitia James a partial summary of the judgment.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump Administration’s attempts to cancel DACA were unlawful, the program was supposed to resume. Alternatively, DHS announced new DACA applications would not be granted, and the purported acting secretary made other changes to DACA through a memorandum issued on July 28, while Wolf considered whether to fully rescind DACA.

Dreamers are foreign-born young people who came to the United States at a young age and now identify as Americans. Most have no memory of or connection with the country where they were born, and many don’t speak any language other than English. Under immigration law before the DACA program, most of these young people had no protection against deportation, even though they had lived most of their lives in the United States.