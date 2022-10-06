ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On October 2nd, 2022, the U.S. Postal service put a temporary price hike in place for the peak holiday season.

This holiday season items that you ship from the post office will cost you more, depending on the shipping zone and weight of the item. First class packages have an increase ranging from 25¢ to $5.85. Priority mail and priority mail express packages have an increase, starting as low as 25¢ and as high as $6.50.

For example, if you are shipping priority mail in zones 1-4 meaning between a 50–600-mile radius you can see an increase of 25¢ per item but the package must weigh between 0-10 lbs. If you are shipping in zones 5-9 meaning between a 601–1800-mile or over 1800-mile radius you should expect to pay $3.20 but the package must weigh between 11-25 lbs.

Many customers do not agree with the post office’s decision to add these price hikes during this time.

” I wish they could wait until after the holiday season to raise their prices because the cost of just about everything is going up.” Major Roberts said.

These price increases are expected to last until January 22, 2023.