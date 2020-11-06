Understanding how presidential election votes are counted

(WETM-TV) – Come December 19th electors will meet to cast their votes.

The electoral college will vote for the candidate who won the majority of votes in their state, except Maine and Nebraska, which splits their electoral votes.

Members of the electoral college serve as a reached settlement between the election of the president by congressional votes and by popular vote of the citizens.

So how is the vote counted in each state to project a winner?

The electoral college’s votes will make the final decisions for each state they represent. This format was established in Article II of the constitution by which the president and vice president are elected.

The electoral college is made up, of 538 members, with numbers allocated to each state based on how many representatives it has in the house plus its two senators. The District of Columbia gets three, although the home to the congress has no vote in congress.

To be elected president, the winner must get at least half plus one or 270 electoral votes. This system was made for smaller states to have fighting chances in voting for a leader.

States like California, having the most people in the country, would outweigh states like Iowa. This method counterbalances each vote so smaller states can take part in the process.

Presidential campaign strategies are to appeal to states they know they have a chance in obtaining.

If no presidential candidate receives 270 or more electoral votes in the count, the 12th Amendment directs the house to decide in the election.

Each state’s house delegate has one vote and must pick from the top three candidates who received the most electoral votes. The Senate would also use a similar process to choose the vice president.