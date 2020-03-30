Unemployment rate increases amid COVID-19

1  of  2
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the COVID-19, many people across the united states have lost their jobs, forcing thousands to collect unemployment this year. A 520 % jump, according to the new york states department of labor.

More than 80-thousand claims were filed last week with the options of filing online or over the phone.

Under the new Unemployment CARES Act, NEW YORK STATE  is waiving the 7-Day waiting period for people out of work due to Coronavirus. 

The new CARES Act features: 

  • 26 weeks of UI benefits.
  • An additional $600/week until 7/31/2020.
  • (Beginning 4/5/2020)
  • An additional 13 weeks of UI benefits if you are still unemployed after 26 weeks.

Amid this pandemic, a bipartisan bill put into place that president Donald Trump has signed. A 2.2 Trillion dollar stimulus bill. Giving Americans $1,200 per individual, making less than $75,000, plus another $500 per child, which will be direct-deposited within weeks.

