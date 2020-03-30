Unemployment rate increases amid COVID-19

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the COVID-19, many people across the united states have lost their jobs, forcing thousands to collect unemployment this year. A 520 % jump, according to the new york states department of labor.

More than 80-thousand claims were filed last week with the options of filing online or over the phone.

Under the new Unemployment CARES Act, NEW YORK STATE is waiving the 7-Day waiting period for people out of work due to Coronavirus.

The new CARES Act features:

26 weeks of UI benefits.

An additional $600/week until 7/31/2020.

(Beginning 4/5/2020)

An additional 13 weeks of UI benefits if you are still unemployed after 26 weeks.

Amid this pandemic, a bipartisan bill put into place that president Donald Trump has signed. A 2.2 Trillion dollar stimulus bill. Giving Americans $1,200 per individual, making less than $75,000, plus another $500 per child, which will be direct-deposited within weeks.