ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – New data shows unemployment in New York State rose in June from 3.7% to 4.3%. The New York State Department of Labor says the jobless rate in the Southern Tier region rose from 3% to 3.3%.

The report says “All of the large labor force areas in the Southern Tier Region, except the cities of Elmira and Binghamton, had unemployment rates below the state’s unemployment rate in June 2023.”

Unemployment Rates (May to June change)

Elmira: 4.7% to 5.2%.

Binghamton: 3.7% to 4.4%.

Town of Vestal: 3.2% to 3.8%.

Town of Union: 3.0% to 3.4%

City of Ithaca: 2.9% to 3.6%

Southern Tier Region: 3% to 3.3%

New York State: 3.8% to 4.3%

National Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Year-to-year, unemployment in the Southern Tier is still down slightly from 3.4% to 3.3%

The report only analyzed cities and towns with populations above 25,000.

You can view the full report below: