ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new report from the New York State Department of Labor shows the statewide unemployment rate ticked up in August, from 4.1% to 4.4%. In the Southern Tier, the jobless rate ticked up from 3.3% to 3.6%. Year to year, unemployment in the Southern Tier is still down 3.7% in August of 2022. The report says all of the biggest work force areas in the Southern Tier had jobless rates below the statewide rate, except for Elmira and Binghamton. The report analyzed towns and cities with populations above 25,000.

In the City of Elmira, the report says the unemployment rate rose from 4.9% in July to 5.3% in August.

In Binghamton, it went up from 4.2% to 4.7%.

In the town of Union, it went up from 3.3% to 3.7%.

In the town of Vestal, it went up from 3.7% to 4.1%.

In the City of Ithaca, it went up from 3.5% to 3.9%.

Countywide, the unemployment rate in Chemung County rose from 3.6% in July to 3.9% in August.

In Steuben County, it went up from 3.2% to 3.6%.

In Schuyler County, it went up from 2.9% to 3.1%.

The report says the “region gained 2,800 nonfarm jobs over the past year. Private sector jobs increased by 2,600 while government jobs increased by 200. 3,800 of the recent job gains were in private education, health services and leisure & hospitality.

The biggest job losses were in: Natural Resources, Mining & Construction, Professional & Business Services, Financial Activities, Manufacturing, Trade, Transportation & Utilities.

Below, you can read the full August Labor Market Briefing from the New York State Department of Labor.